Markets

Company News for Jul 10, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s BBBY shares plunged 24.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted loss per share of $1.96, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42.
  • Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA plummeted 7.8% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.83, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10.
  • Shares of Helen of Troy Ltd. HELE surged 5.1% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53.
  • Wells Fargo & Co.'s WFC shares tumbled 2.1% following news that the company may cut thousands of jobs later this year.
     

Click to get this free report

Bed Bath Beyond Inc. (BBBY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Wells Fargo Company (WFC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular