Company News for Jul 10, 2020

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s BBBY shares plunged 24.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted loss per share of $1.96, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA plummeted 7.8% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.83, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10.

Shares of Helen of Troy Ltd. HELE surged 5.1% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53.

Wells Fargo & Co.'s WFC shares tumbled 2.1% following news that the company may cut thousands of jobs later this year.



