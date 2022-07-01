Company News for Jul 1, 2022

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA plummeted 7.3% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $32.59 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $32.74 billion.

Lindsay Corporation’s LNN shares soared 9.1% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $2.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 per share.

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. NG tumbled 10.4% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 loss of $0.04 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share.

RH’s RH shares declined 10.6% after the retailer lowered its full-year guidance.

