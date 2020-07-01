Markets

Company News for Jul 1, 2020

  • Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. WKHS jumped 19.9% after the company announced that it has secured $70 million in financing from institutional investors.
  • Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation BE surged 32.4% after the company signed a joint development agreement with Samsung Heavy to design and develop fuel cell-powered ships.
  • Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. MU rose 4.8% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of 82 cents per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1%.
  • Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU soared 6% after the company reported that it will acquire at-home fitness company Mirror for $500 million.

