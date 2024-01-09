Company News for Jan 9, 2024

Helen of Troy Ltd.’s ( HELE ) shares surged 4.5% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.79, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76.

Shares of Commercial Metals Co. ( CMC ) jumped 7.5% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.63, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43.

NVIDIA Corp.’s ( NVDA ) shares climbed 6.4% after the company announced the introduction of three GPU chips GPUs for “local” AI that can run on a PC or laptop from home or an office.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. ( MRK ) rose 1% after the company decided to acquire cancer-treatment developer Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. ( HARP ) for $23 per share in cash.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.