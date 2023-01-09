Company News for Jan 9, 2023

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. WWE soared 17% after the company announced the returning of its founder Vince McMahon to its board of directors to explore a strategic move of a potential sale of the business.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. COST climbed 7.3% after reporting a 7% year over year increase in sales to $23.8 billion in December 2022.

Agilent Technologies Inc.’s A shares fell 2.9% following its decision to form a partnership with Akoya Biosciences to develop solutions for tissue analysis.

R1 RCM Inc.’s RCM shares jumped 10.2% after the company raised its revenue guidance for 2023.

