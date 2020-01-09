Company News for Jan 9, 2020
- Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT gained 34.5% after the company announced positive top-line results from the pivotal Phase 2 portion of the ACTION-Galactosemia in adult Galactosemia patients.
- Shares of Newater Technology, Inc. NEWA surged 17.3% after disclosing a contract of the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Yantai Jinzheng Eco-Technology for a coal mine wastewater treatment project.
- Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA lost 5.8% after the company’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.37 for first-quarter fiscal 2020 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%.
- Shares of Livent Corporation LTHM declined 11.3% after the company’s Q3 2019 earnings of $0.12 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14.
Click to get this free report
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Livent Corporation (LTHM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Newater Technology, Inc. (NEWA): Get Free Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.