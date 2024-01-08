Company News for Jan 8, 2024

Constellation Brands Inc.’s ( STZ ) shares rose 2.2% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $3.19, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.03.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc. ( GBX ) climbed 5.1% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.96, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71.

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s ( PTON ) shares jumped 9.6% after the company entered in an exclusive partnership with TikTok to bring its workout content to short-form video platform.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. ( COST ) were up 1.2% after the company said that its sales in December surged 9.9% year-over-year to $26.15 billion.

