Company News for Jan 8, 2021
- Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY plummeted 10.9% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $0.08 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.20 per share.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.’s WBA shares jumped 5.2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.22 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share.
- Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ rallied 2.3% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $3.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41 per share.
- Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.’s SCHN shares gained 1.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.57 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Constellation Brands Inc (STZ): Free Stock Analysis Report
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.