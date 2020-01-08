Company News For Jan 8, 2020
- Shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. APOP surged 70.4% after the company received "Intention to Grant" patents from European and Israeli patent offices.
- Shares of Apache Corporation APA gained 26.8% after the company, with Total SA, said it had discovered considerable oil volumes at the Maka Central-1 well drilled offshore Suriname.
- Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP gained 6.7% after the company raised its Q3 fiscal 2020 consolidated net sales guidance from $1.244-$1.298 billion to $1.281 billion-$1.288 billion.
- Shares of CTI Industries Corporation CTIB declined 30% after the company executed a non-binding letter of intent to divest its subsidiary in Guadalajara, Mexico for about $4 million.
Click to get this free report
Apache Corporation (APA): Free Stock Analysis Report
CTI Industries Corporation (CTIB): Free Stock Analysis Report
Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.