Company News For Jan 8, 2020

Shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. APOP surged 70.4% after the company received "Intention to Grant" patents from European and Israeli patent offices.

Shares of Apache Corporation APA gained 26.8% after the company, with Total SA, said it had discovered considerable oil volumes at the Maka Central-1 well drilled offshore Suriname.

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP gained 6.7% after the company raised its Q3 fiscal 2020 consolidated net sales guidance from $1.244-$1.298 billion to $1.281 billion-$1.288 billion.

Shares of CTI Industries Corporation CTIB declined 30% after the company executed a non-binding letter of intent to divest its subsidiary in Guadalajara, Mexico for about $4 million.

