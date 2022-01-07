Company News for Jan 7, 2022

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s LW shares climbed 7.5% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.50, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33.

Conagra Brands Inc.’s CAG shares fell 1.8% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.64, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. SCHN plunged 13.9% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.58, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU gained 1.7% after the company named former Amazon.com Inc. AMZN exec Michael Aragon as CEO of its at-home gym business, Mirror.

