Stocks

Company News for Jan 7, 2022

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s LW shares climbed 7.5% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.50, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33.    
  • Conagra Brands Inc.’s CAG shares fell 1.8% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.64, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68.
  • Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. SCHN plunged  13.9% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.58, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63.
  • Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU gained 1.7% after the company named former Amazon.com Inc. AMZN exec Michael Aragon as CEO of its at-home gym business, Mirror.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Conagra Brands (CAG): Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU): Free Stock Analysis Report

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

'Renaissance of Growth' Ahead for Auto Stocks: Ives

Dec 29, 2021

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular