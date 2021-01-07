Company News for Jan 7, 2021
- Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. CHNG surged 30% after UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH announced that it will be buying the company in a $8 billion deal, or $25.75 per share in cash.
- Moderna, Inc’s MRNA shares jumped 6.5% after the company received an approval for its COVID-19 vaccine from the European regulators.
- Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA gained 4.5% after AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC said that it would buy the company’s drug distribution business for $ 6.5 billion to expand it footprint in Europe.
- Genetron Holdings Limited’s GTH shares increased 1.9% after the company announced an exclusive strategic partnership with Sino Biopharm subsidiary for HCCscreen Test for Hepatocellular carcinoma in China.
