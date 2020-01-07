Company News For Jan 7, 2020

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. LIFE surged 43.4% after the company announced that it had entered a collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical for the development and commercialization of ATYR1923 in Japan.

Shares of The Habit Restaurants, Inc. HABT gained 32.4% after YUM! Brands, Inc. YUM announced plans to acquire the restaurant group for $14 per share.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY gained 3% after the retailer announced that it had completed a sale-leaseback transaction with an affiliate of Oak Street Real Estate Capital.

Shares of Commercial Metals Company CMC declined 0.3% after the company’s revenues of $1.38 billion for the quarter ended November 2019 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%.

