Company News for Jan 6, 2022

Pfizer Inc.’s PFE shares rose 2% after the CDC recommends its COVID-19 boosters for 12 to 15 years old people.

Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s LULU shares tumbled 4.8% after the company was sued by NIKE Inc. NKE for patent infringement over at-home Mirror gym and fitness apps.

Shares of AT&T Inc. T gained 2.2% after the company announced that it added strong subscribers in fourth-quarter 2021.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. VZ increased 1% after the company said that this month more than 100 million Americans will get access to its 5G Ultra Wideband network.

