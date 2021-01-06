Company News for Jan 6, 2021
- Shares of China Telecom Corporation Limited CHA and China Mobile Limited CHL jumped 8.8% and 9.3% after the New York Stock Exchange said it does not plan to delist the stocks from their exchange anymore.
- Qualcomm Incorporation’s QCOM shares gained 2.7% after the company said that its chief executive Steve Mollenkopf will be stepping down after being at the helm for more than 25 years and would be replaced by Cristiano Amon, the company’s current president.
- Shares of Chevron Corporation CVX gained 2.7% after the U.S. oil benchmark surpassed the $50 mark for the first time since February.
- fuboTV Inc.’s FUBO shares surged 12.8% after it reported strong preliminary sales and subscriber results for fourth-quarter 2020.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.