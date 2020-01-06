Company News For Jan 6, 2020
- Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. CANF surged 12.8% after the company announced pre-clinical data from the Hadassah Medical Center lab reveal that Namodenoson induces weight loss.
- Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW gained 11.3% after the company delivered Q2 fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings of 95 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents.
- Shares of Incyte Corporation INCY declined 9.4% after the company revealed that Itacitinib did not statistically improve overall response rate or non-relapse mortality compared to placebo in Phase 3 study.
- Shares of Novan, Inc. NOVN declined 73.1% after the company revealed top-line efficacy results from the Phase 3 B-SIMPLE program that evaluated SB206 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, which disclosed that statistical significance was not achieved for the primary endpoint in either B-SIMPLE1 or B-SIMPLE2.
Click to get this free report
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW): Free Stock Analysis Report
Incyte Corporation (INCY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Novan Inc. (NOVN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (CANF): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.