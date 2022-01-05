Company News for Jan 5, 2022

Ford Motor Co.’s F shares soared 11.7% after the company announced that it will double the production of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck to 150,000 annually.

General Motors Co.’s GM shares jumped 7.5% after the company said that semiconductor supply issue appears resolving since fourth-quarter 2021.

Shares of Toyota Motor Corp. TM climbed 6.9% as the company has become America’s top-selling auto maker in 2021.

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. WMG tumbled 3.9% following the company’s decision to sale 8.56 million shares by affiliates of Access Industries.

