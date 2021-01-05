Company News for Jan 5, 2021
- Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. HLF jumped 3.8% after the company announced that it would buy out nearly $600 million of its stock from investor Carl Icahn.
- Magellan Health, Inc.’s MGLN shares surged 13% on news that healthcare insurer Centene Corporation CNC will acquire the company for $2.2 billion or $95 per share.
- Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. WKHS gained 8.3% after the company was given an order of 6,200 vehicles by Pride Group.
- FLIR Systems, Inc.’s FLIR shares surged 19.2% after Teledyne Technologies Incorporated TDY said that it has agreed to buy the scientific and technological instruments manufacturing company in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $8 billion.
