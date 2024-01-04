Company News for Jan 4, 2024

Xerox Holdings Corp.’s ( XRX ) shares plunged 12.2% after the company decided to retrench 15% of its workforce in first-quarter 2024 to restructure businesses.

Shares of Tesla Inc. ( TSLA ) plummeted 4% following news that its Chinese rival BYD Co. sold more EV in fourth-quarter 2023.

Ford Motor Co.’s ( F ) shares tumbled 3.7% after the company hiked prices of some 2024 F-150 Lightning models.

Shares of Bloomin' Brands Inc. ( BLMN ) dropped 2.9% after its parent Outback Steakhouse added two new members to the company’s board.

