Company News for Jan 4, 2023

Shares of Linde plc LIN lost 2.4% after Russia froze nearly $500 million of the German gas company’s assets.

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN jumped 3.8% on possibilities emerging that China was moving towards a full reopening.

NVIDIA Corporation’s NVDA shares fell 2.1% on the broader tech slump.

Shares of Devon Energy Corporation DVN declined 5.5% as global oil prices slid.

