Company News for Jan 4, 2022

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA shares soared 13.5% after the company announced that it delivered a record-high 308,000 EVs in fourth-quarter 2021.

AT&T Inc.’s T shares surged 3.4% after the company won a favorable ruling from the IRS regarding the proposed merger of its Warner Media division with Discovery Inc. DISCA

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL gained 2.5% as the company has become the first corporate globally to achieve $3 trillion in market capital.

Shares of NIO Inc. NIO climbed 5.7% following news that the company delivered a record-high 25,034 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021.

