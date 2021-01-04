Company News for Jan 4, 2021
- Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH gained 1.5% after S&P and Dow announced that the technology company will replace Tiffany’s in the S&P 500 benchmark from Jan 7.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s CELH shares jumped 13.3% after the S&P Dow Jones Indices said that the beverage company would enter the S&P SmallCap 600 benchmark as of Jan 7.
- Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM declined 0.9% after the company announced that it is expecting to write down $18 billion to $20 billion of upstream assets.
- Tribune Publishing Company’s TPCO shares gained 7.1% after a securities filing revealed Alden Global Capital made a $14.25-per-share non-binding shares it doesn’t own in the company.
