Company News for Jan 31, 2020
- Shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. MGEN surged 20.7% after the company reported positive data from its continuing Phase 1 trial of cobomarsen in adult t-cell leukemia/lymphoma patients with residual disease.
- Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO gained 13.4% after the company announced collaboration with Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology for advancement of INO-4800 against the Coronavirus.
- Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ rose 7.8% after the company reported quarterly earnings of 61 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.
- Shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation BGG declined 21% after the company reported a quarterly loss of $0.20 per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11.
Click to get this free report
Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ): Free Stock Analysis Report
Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Signal Genetics, Inc. (MGEN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.