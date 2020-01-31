Markets

Company News for Jan 31, 2020

  • Shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. MGEN surged 20.7% after the company reported positive data from its continuing Phase 1 trial of cobomarsen in adult t-cell leukemia/lymphoma patients with residual disease.
  • Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO gained 13.4% after the company announced collaboration with Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology for advancement of INO-4800 against the Coronavirus.
  • Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ rose 7.8% after the company reported quarterly earnings of 61 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.
  • Shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation BGG declined 21% after the company reported a quarterly loss of $0.20 per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11.

