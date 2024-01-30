Company News for Jan 30, 2024

Shares of REV Group, Inc. ( REVG ) surged 11.5% after the company announced that it would pay a special dividend using cash generated from strategic measures.

McGrath RentCorp’s ( MGRC ) shares soared 10.7% after equipment rental company WillScot Mobile Mini announced that it would acquire the company in a $3.8 billion cash-and-stock transaction.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA ) jumped 4.2% after the company revealed its capex will surpass $10 billion in 2024 and will range between $8 billion to $10 billion over the next two fiscal years.

Netflix, Inc.’s ( NFLX ) shares rose 0.9% on the broader tech rally.

