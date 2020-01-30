Company News for Jan 30, 2020

Shares of Accuray Incorporated ARAY surged 13.4% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of a penny, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 7 cents.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. MTSI gained 16.9% after the company's quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03.

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT rose 2.2% after the company reported quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40.

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. XLNX declined 10.7% after its third-quarter fiscal 2020 revenues of $723 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $726 million.

