Company News for Jan 3, 2023

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation H advanced 1.1%, with year-end tourism gaining ground.

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT jumped 5.4% on news that Q-GRG VII (CP) Investment Partners had bought more than 1.4 million shares in the company.

Nikola Corporation’s NKLA shares slumped 9.6% as the electric vehicle company announced plans to raise cash by selling up to $125 million of senior convertible bonds.

Shares of The Southern Company SO fell 1.1% as the utilities sector declined.

