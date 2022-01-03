Company News for Jan 3, 2022

Pfizer Inc.’s PFE shares rose 1.1% after the U.K. regulators approved its COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, for people above 18 years with mild to moderate illness.

Coterra Energy Inc. CTRA shares dropped 2.8% after the company announced that its vice president and CTO Kevin William Smith recently sold nearly 40,000 shares.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD fell 0.9% following news that its acquisition of Xilinx Inc. XLNX has extended from end of 2021 to early 2022. .

Shares of Novavax, Inc. NVAX tumbled 7.6% following news that the company has extended manufacturing agreements with Korea-based SK bioscience.

