Stocks

Company News for Jan 3, 2022

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Pfizer Inc.’s PFE shares rose 1.1% after the U.K. regulators approved its COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, for people above 18 years with mild to moderate illness.    
  • Coterra Energy Inc. CTRA shares dropped 2.8% after the company announced that its vice president and CTO Kevin William Smith recently sold nearly 40,000 shares.
  • Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD fell  0.9% following news that its acquisition of Xilinx Inc. XLNX has extended from end of 2021 to early 2022. .
  • Shares of Novavax, Inc. NVAX tumbled 7.6% following news that the company has extended manufacturing agreements with Korea-based SK bioscience.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Be First To New Top 10 Stocks >>

Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

'Renaissance of Growth' Ahead for Auto Stocks: Ives

Dec 29, 2021

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular