Markets

Company News For Jan 3, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG rose 2.5% after the company announced that it will relaunch its menu for 2020 that is expected to include Lifestyle Bowls
  • Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA jumped 38.5% after the company reported that it’s CEO purchased 100,000 shares on Dec 31
  • Shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. RCON edged higher by 25.2% after the company announced that it has won a three-year automation system bid from Jidong Oilfield
  • Shares of Innate Pharma S.A. IPHA rose 13.5% after the company reported that European Medicines Agency accepted the company's regulatory submission for Lumoxiti in relapsed or refractory hairy cell leukemia

Click to get this free report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Pain Therapeutics (SAVA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Innate Pharma S.A. Sponsored ADR (IPHA): Get Free Report

Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON): Get Free Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular