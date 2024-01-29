Company News for Jan 29, 2024

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company ( CL ) rose 2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.87 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.85 per share.

Norfolk Southern Corporation’s ( NSC ) shares slid 1.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.83 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.90 per share.

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. ( ALV ) rose 2.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $3.74 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.25 per share.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s ( BAH ) shares surged 13.6% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.41 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 per share.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.