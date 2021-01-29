Company News for Jan 29, 2021
- Shares of Mastercard Inc. MA gained 2.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.64, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51.
- McDonald's Corp.’s MCD shares fell 0.1% after the company delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.70, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75.
- Northrop Grumman Corp.’s NOC shares advanced 0.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $6.59, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.70.
- Shares of McCormick & Company, Inc. MKC dipped 3.2% after the company delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.79, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81.
