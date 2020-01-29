Company News For Jan 29, 2020

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARMP surged 77.1% after the company along with Innoviva, reported a $25 million strategic investment to support the progress of Armata's bacteriophage development programs.

Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. OBCI gained 18.8% after the company's subsidiary, Star Brite, announced its product PERFORMACIDE is registered with EPA as a virucide against the coronavirus.

Shares of Graco Inc. GGG rose 7.1% after the company reported quarterly earnings of 48 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents.

Shares of 3M Company MMM declined 5.7% after the company’s quarterly earnings of $1.95 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10.

