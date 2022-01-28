Stocks

Company News for Jan 28, 2022

  • Shares of Mastercard Incorporated MA gained 1.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 per share.
  • Blackstone Inc.’s BX shares jumped 6.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.71 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 per share.
  • Shares of International Paper Company IP declined 1.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share.
  • Nucor Corporation's NUE shares gained 4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $7.97 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.82 per share.

