Company News for Jan 28, 2021
- Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc ADP gained 0.7% after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29.
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.’s TDY shares rose 1% after the company delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $3.48, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.16.
- Microsoft Corp.’s MSFT shares advanced 0.3% after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.03, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 per share.
- Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. COF popped 2.8% after the company delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $5.29, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85 per share.
