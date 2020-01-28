Markets

Company News For Jan 28, 2020

  • Shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. CBLI surged more than 100% after the company garnered investor focus amid the Coronavirus outbreak because of its SA-702 vaccine adjuvant.
  • Shares of NanoViricides, Inc. NNVC gained 87% as the demand for a potential vaccine rose amid the Coronavirus scare.
  • Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. JJSF declined 0.9% after the company’s quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01.
  • Shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation BOH declined 0.6% after the company’s Q4 2019 revenues of $171.59 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%.

