Company News for Jan 27, 2023

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. AAL gained 2.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 per share.

Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s ALK shares rose 0.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.92 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90 per share.

Shares of Tractor Supply Company TSCO jumped % after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.43 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 per share.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s MKC shares plummeted 5.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.73 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86 per share.

