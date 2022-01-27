Stocks

Company News for Jan 27, 2022

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of The Boeing Company BA declined 4.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 loss of $7.69 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09 per share.
  • Corning Incorporated’s GLW shares jumped 11.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51 per share.
  • Shares of Microsoft Corporation MSFT increased 2.9% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $2.48 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.3%.
  • Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s FCX shares fell 3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.96 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97 per share.



Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report

FreeportMcMoRan Inc. (FCX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Corning Incorporated (GLW): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA MSFT FCX GLW

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular