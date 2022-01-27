Company News for Jan 27, 2022
- Shares of The Boeing Company BA declined 4.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 loss of $7.69 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09 per share.
- Corning Incorporated’s GLW shares jumped 11.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51 per share.
- Shares of Microsoft Corporation MSFT increased 2.9% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $2.48 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.3%.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s FCX shares fell 3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.96 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97 per share.
