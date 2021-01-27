Company News for Jan 27, 2021
- Shares of Johnson & Johnson JNJ popped 2.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.86, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81.
- 3M Co.’s MMM shares rallied 3.3% after the company delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.38, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s FCX shares fell 6.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.38, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39.
- Shares of Polaris Inc. PII advanced 3.5% after the company delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $3.34, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85.
