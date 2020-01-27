Company News for Jan 27, 2020
- Shares of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. SAEX surged 33% after the company announced two new projects worth $42 million in offshore West Africa.
- Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP gained 17.3% after the company announced that it had completed the necessary fed-fasting and dose proportionality tests of TNX-102.
- Shares of Discover Financial Services DFS declined 11.1% after the company’s revenues of $2.94 billion for Q4 2019 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%.
- Shares of Synchrony Financial SYF declined 9.9% after the company’s net interest income fell 7% to $4 billion in Q4 2019.
