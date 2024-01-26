Company News for Jan 26, 2024

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA plunged 12.1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents.

NextEra Energy, Inc.’s NEE shares rose 1.7% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $6.9 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.1 billion.

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation IBM soared 9.5% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $3.87 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.78.

Devon Energy Corporation DVN shares gained 2.1% on energy becoming the biggest winner in the session.

