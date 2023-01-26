Stocks

Company News for Jan 26, 2023

January 26, 2023

  • Shares of AT&T Inc. T jumped 6.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.61 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59 per share.
  • The Progressive Corporation’s PGR shares gained 4.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $1.50, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 per share.
  • Shares of U.S. Bancorp USB soared 5.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.20 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 per share.
  • Textron Inc.’s TXT shares rose 0.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 per share.   

