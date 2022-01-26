Company News for Jan 26, 2022

Shares of Johnson & Johnson JNJ gained 2.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12 per share.

Lockheed Martin Corporation’s LMT shares jumped 3.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $7.24 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.23 per share.

Shares of Ericsson ERIC surged 7.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share.

3M Company’s MMM increased 0.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.31 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 per share.

