Company News for Jan 26, 2021
- Shares of Kimberley-Clark Corp. KMB popped 3.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.69, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61.
- Bank of Hawaii Corp.’s BOH shares slid 3% after the company delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.06, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11.
- Carnival Corp. & Plc’s CCL shares fell 5% after the company said that dry dock plans for some of its ships that were already announced, will be delayed until November 2021.
- Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS advanced 1.7% after the company agreed to sell its freight business, UPS Freight, to TFI International Inc. TFII for $800 million, in order to focus more on the small-package delivery business.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
KimberlyClark Corporation (KMB): Free Stock Analysis Report
Carnival Corporation (CCL): Free Stock Analysis Report
United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH): Free Stock Analysis Report
TFI International Inc. (TFII): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.