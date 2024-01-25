Company News for Jan 25, 2024

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX increased 4.1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents.

General Dynamics Corporation’s GD shares jumped 4.7% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $11.7 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.5 billion.

Shares of AT&T Inc. T fell 3% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents.

American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s AEP shares fell 1.4% on utilities becoming one of the biggest losing sectors in the session.



