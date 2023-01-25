Company News for Jan 25, 2023

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT gained 1.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $7.79 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.41 per share.

Union Pacific Corporation’s UNP shares declined 3.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.67 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75 per share.

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI rose 1.4% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $2.76 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27 per share.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s RTX shares jumped 3.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.27 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share.

