Company News for Jan 25, 2021

Jan 25, 2021
- Shares of Ford Motor Company F fell 0.1% as the company is going to recall 3 million vehicles, including 2.7 million in the United States, for an issue related to air bag inflators which could potentially rupture and it would cost Ford $610 million.
- Huntington Bancshares Inc.’s HBAN shares slid 4.6% after the company delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.27, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30.
- Schlumberger Ltd.’s SLB shares rose 0.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.22, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18.
- Shares of First Horizon Corp. FHN advanced 1.5% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.46, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33.
