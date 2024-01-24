Company News for Jan 24, 2024

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE fell 1.1% on the session’s real estate slump.

Verizon Communications Inc.’s VZ shares jumped 6.7% after reporting fourth-quarter revenues of $35.13 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.81 billion.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company PG gained 4.1% after reporting fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70.

PepsiCo, Inc.’s PEP shares gained 1.5% on consumer staples becoming the biggest winning sector in the session.

