Company News for Jan 24, 2023

Shares of Baker Hughes Company BKR declined 1.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.38 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s NWBI shares declined 1.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.30 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.32 per share.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA jumped 7.7% on hopes that the reopening in China will help in boosting their business after the COVID-induced lockdown.

Salesforce, Inc.’s CRM shares rose 3.1% on reports that activist investor Elliott Management has secured a multibillion-dollar stake in the company.

