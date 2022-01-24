Stocks

Company News for Jan 24, 2022

  • Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN fell 9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.36 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share.
  • Bank OZK’s OZK shares gained 1.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.17 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.98 per share.
  • Shares of Associated Banc-Corp ASB jumped 2.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share.
  • Independent Bank Corp.’s INDB shares rose 4.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.63 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share.

