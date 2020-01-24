Company News for Jan 24, 2020
- Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. AAL gained 5.4% after the company reported revenues of $11,313 million that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11,308.3 million
- Shares of MarineMax, Inc. HZO jumped nearly 24% after the company reported quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05
- Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. CTXS soared 7.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 non-GAAP earnings of $1.71 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%
- Shares of Trans World Entertainment Corporation TWMC jumped more than 100% after the company reported a deal to sell FYE Segment for $10 million in cash
