Company News for Jan 23, 2024

January 23, 2024 — 09:04 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) shares tumbled 10.2% following the announcement that an investigational drug did not meet the objectives set in a phase 3 trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
  • Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) plunged 24.2%, triggered by an ongoing investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission into the accounting practices of its Nutrition segment.
  • NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) shares surged 18.3% as fuel distributor Sunoco LP (SUN) moved forward with its acquisition of the former in a $7.3 billion deal.
  • Rumble Inc. (RUM) shares rose 36.2% following the announcement of a partnership with Barstool Sports.
     

