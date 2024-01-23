Company News for Jan 23, 2024

- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) shares tumbled 10.2% following the announcement that an investigational drug did not meet the objectives set in a phase 3 trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
- Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) plunged 24.2%, triggered by an ongoing investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission into the accounting practices of its Nutrition segment.
- NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) shares surged 18.3% as fuel distributor Sunoco LP (SUN) moved forward with its acquisition of the former in a $7.3 billion deal.
- Rumble Inc. (RUM) shares rose 36.2% following the announcement of a partnership with Barstool Sports.
