Company News for Jan 23, 2020
- Share of Franklin Financial Network, Inc. FSB rose 12.8% after FB Financial Corporation announced a merger with the company
- Shares of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. AKCA soared nearly 11% after the company and Ionis reported topline Phase 2 results of AKCEA-APOCIII-L Rx
- Shares of Ally Financial Inc. ALLY rose 6.8% after the company reported revenues of $1.64 billion for the quarter ending December 2019, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%
- Shares of Moderna, Inc. MRNA jumped 4.9% after the company reported that it is working with US health agencies to develop a vaccine for Coronavirus
